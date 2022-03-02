From Iceland — Beware Of Slippery Roads in Reykjavík

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

Roads and sidewalks in Reykjavík can be slippery today and tomorrow due to the weather. As Vísir reports, the ice has formed on a number of streets after the rainfall.

Snow removal machines have been on high alert all over Iceland in the last few weeks, and are now actively working to ensure the safety of Icelandic residents and tourists in Reykjavík.

Hjalti Jóhannes Guðmundsson, manager of operations and care of the city said that all main and connecting roads have been cleared from snow and ice. According to Hjalti, 40-60 snow plows have been involved in the town snow maintenance since February 27.

When you go out these days, make sure you stay alert and adjust your speed while on ice. Check out SafeTravel to stay updated on the latest information on road and weather conditions in Iceland.