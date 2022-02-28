From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Vaccines Now At Clinics, Daily Numbers

Photo by John Pearson

As of today, vaccinations will no longer be held at Laugardalshöll, but instead, at area health clinics.

Tired of winter? Grapevine’s Box Of Winter Darkness will keep your spirits up until spring – click here for details.

Whether you’re seeking a vaccination or a booster shot (and bear in mind, booster shots are only given at least four months from your previous shot), people are directed to visit Heilsuvera and click “Mínar Síður” to sign in and book an appointment. If you do not have an electronic ID (rafræn skilríki), you can also just call your health clinic directly. You can find out which clinic is closest to you through the map linked in this paragraph.

Vaccines will not be done daily, but they will be free. So if you haven’t gotten around to it yet, be sure and do that now.

In terms of other daily numbers, there were 1,099 reported cases in Iceland. There are currently 53 people in hospital with the coronavirus and two in intensive care.

289,020 people aged five and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of February 23th, comprising 81% of this age group, or 78% of the total population. 202,818 have also received booster shots.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found by contacting your area health clinic. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

More information can be found at covid.is/data and, in Icelandic, below. Bear in mind that it may take some time for daily figures to be updated in languages other than Icelandic.