From Iceland — Another Storm Through Today And Tomorrow

Just when the nation has been able to catch its breath from last week’s severe storms, another one has already touched down.

The Westfjords and the north coast of Snæfellsnes are on yellow alert this afternoon, with gale force winds, blowing snow, and poor visibility expected until the early evening. These conditions are especially dangerous in this region, well known for tall and steep mountains that push right up against the sea. Avoid driving in this area if at all possible during this time.

Starting at midnight tonight, winds from 18 to 25 metres per second, with gusts up to 35 metres per second, are expected to touch down in southeast Iceland and also cover the Eastfjords by the early morning hours. These conditions will persist until noon of March 1st.

If you happen to be in, or heading towards, these areas during this time, do yourself a favour and avoid driving until the storm passes. As always, check with SafeTravel for the latest on weather and road conditions in Iceland.