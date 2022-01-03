From Iceland — Severe Weather Warning Issued For East Iceland, COVID Testing Cancelled In Region

Photo by Icelandic Met Office

A severe weather warning is now in effect for the entirety of East Iceland today.

From mid-morning until about 18:00 this evening, high winds and blowing snow can be expected for the region. Winds will reach anywhere from 18 to 25 metres per second in both the northeast and the southeast, but the central East Fjords will be hit with the worst of it, as winds there are expected to get as high as 20 to 28 metres per second. Snow and sleet can also be expected.

As such, driving in this area can be extremely hazardous. This is especially the case when driving close to mountains, as sudden and powerful gusts can come rushing down the mountainside and overturn vehicles. Travel in the area is not advised.

As a result of this, Vísir reports that coronavirus sample testing that was to take place today in Vopnafjörður, Egilsstaðir and Reyðarfjörður has been cancelled. In lieu of testing, those who show symptoms are, as always, asked to stay indoors and avoid contact with others.