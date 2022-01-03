From Iceland — Reminder: New Law On Icelandic Passports Goes Into Effect Today

Reminder: New Law On Icelandic Passports Goes Into Effect Today

Published January 3, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Andie Sophia Fontaine

Changes made to the Law on Passports are now in effect.

The most relevant of these changes is that it will no longer be possible to receive a passport by mail, unless the applicant lives abroad. Even then, these passports will only be delivered by registered mail.

Instead, individuals are advised to pick up their new passports at either the county seat (sýslumaðurinn) or at the National Registry. This change is due to a legal ruling from the Data Protection Authority that objected to sending passports to individuals by standard mail.

General information on how and where to apply for a passport can be found on the home page of the National Registry.

Prior to applying, make sure that none of the legal limitations to getting an Icelandic passport apply to you.

