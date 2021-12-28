From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 836 Domestic Cases, Healthcare Workers Under Great Pressure

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

RÚV reports that healthcare workers are experiencing a tremendous workload lately, not least of all those who conduct sample testing. Thousands of samples taken are being tested every day, due in no small part to the diligence of Icelanders to get tested.

“It’s been going incredibly well but there is a tremendous workload on the workers,” Guðrún Svanborg Hauksdóttir, chief of medicine of the viral and infectious diseases ward told reporters. “We are usually able to complete testing of samples that come in before closing time [at testing centres].” She added that on most days, testing goes on until midnight.

In other news, there were 836 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 57 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 482 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

494 are in border screening quarantine, with 7,060 in domestic quarantine and 4,995 in isolation. 21 are currently in hospital with the virus, with four in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 people for fully vaccinated adults who have had a booster shot is 433.4 (0.43%); for fully vaccinated children (i.e. those born in 2006 or sooner), 636.2 (0.64%); for fully vaccinated adults without a booster shot, 1,761.2 (1.8%); for unvaccinated adults, 1,148.4 (1.2%), and for unvaccinated children, 1,658.9 (1.7%). With this data, bear in mind that 283,740 people aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 28th, comprising 90% of this age group. 157,925 have also received booster shots.

Those who receive a second Jansen dose are also asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

Getting a booster shot is a very straightforward process, with no barcode required. More information on that can be found here. For your first and second vaccination, you can sign up here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.