From Iceland — Three Earthquakes Of A Magnitude Greater Than 3 Detected At Vatnajökull

According to the latest data from the Icelandic Met Office, three earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 3 were detected just over two kilometres away from Vatnjökull, in the mountains near the glacier.

These quakes happened in fairly quick succession, beginning at around 16:04 yesterday and ending around 16:08. The largest of these, a 3.5, was detected near Fljótshlíð, an area that was in the evacuation zone of the infamous Eyjafjallajökull eruption. That said, scientists say there are no signs of an impending eruption.

The news follows yesterday’s report that Grímsvötn, which is also located at the glacier giant, is no longer showing signs that an eruption is imminent. Recent glacial flooding from that location had scientists concerned, raising the flyover alert level to orange at one point.

As always, we will keep you updated on any changes of this situation as they develop.