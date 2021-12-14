From Iceland — Three Earthquakes Of A Magnitude Greater Than 3 Detected At Vatnajökull

Three Earthquakes Of A Magnitude Greater Than 3 Detected At Vatnajökull

Published December 14, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Adobe Stock

According to the latest data from the Icelandic Met Office, three earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 3 were detected just over two kilometres away from Vatnjökull, in the mountains near the glacier.

You can now take walking tours of Reykjavík with Grapevine crewmembers Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar. Click here for more details.

These quakes happened in fairly quick succession, beginning at around 16:04 yesterday and ending around 16:08. The largest of these, a 3.5, was detected near Fljótshlíð, an area that was in the evacuation zone of the infamous Eyjafjallajökull eruption. That said, scientists say there are no signs of an impending eruption.

The news follows yesterday’s report that Grímsvötn, which is also located at the glacier giant, is no longer showing signs that an eruption is imminent. Recent glacial flooding from that location had scientists concerned, raising the flyover alert level to orange at one point.

As always, we will keep you updated on any changes of this situation as they develop.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Play Wins TheDesignAir Award For The Best New Look

Play Wins TheDesignAir Award For The Best New Look

by

News
Greenland Gets A New Airport Because Of Capelin Caught In Icelandic Waters

Greenland Gets A New Airport Because Of Capelin Caught In Icelandic Waters

by

News
Investigation: Where Have All The Rabbits Gone?

Investigation: Where Have All The Rabbits Gone?

by

News
Glue Traps And Bucket Traps For Mice Banned In Iceland

Glue Traps And Bucket Traps For Mice Banned In Iceland

by

News
COVID Roundup: 146 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 146 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

by

News
Dóra Ólafsdóttir Became The Oldest Person In Iceland

Dóra Ólafsdóttir Became The Oldest Person In Iceland

by

Show Me More!