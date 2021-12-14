From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 146 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

Photo by John Pearson

There were 128 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 19 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 93 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

146 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,442 in domestic quarantine and 1,390 in isolation. 14 are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 462, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 30.0.

282,724 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 14th, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 144,689 have also received booster shots, while 40,550 have received an additional Jansen dose. Those who receive a second Jansen dose will also be asked to get a booster shot, and children aged five to 11 will also be vaccinated, beginning after the new year.

To sign up for a booster shot, you can visit vaccine.covid.is. More information on booster vaccination hours and locations can be found here.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.