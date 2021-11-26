From Iceland — RVK Newscast 148: Ancient Icelandic Manuscript Found & One COVID-19 Death

Photo by Art Bicnick

Covid numbers are still high in Iceland, with some signs of a plateau. One man died from COVID-19 this week in Iceland, meaning that 35 people have now died in the pandemic since the beginning. Our latest Covid coverage can be found here.

Geologists are waiting for floods in the south after an ice sheet melted at Grímsvötn in the Vatnajökull glacier. It’s unclear if an eruption is also expected. Read our reporting on this here.

In other news, the parliament will vote today about the election mess in the Northwest of Iceland. And finally, a scholar has found a page from an Icelandic manuscript from the 14th century at a library in London.

Which ONE of these is NOT the name of a legendary Icelandic Yule Lad?

Fjörulabbi (Shore Laddie),

Gáttaþefur (Door Sniffer),

Ketkrókur (Meat Hook),

Spoon Licker (Þvörusleikir)

