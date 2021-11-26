From Iceland — RVK Newscast #147: Shocking Icelandic Horse Video And Parliament Returns

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome to Reykjavík Newscast! Icelandic Parliament is back in session after its longest break in over 30 years and Reykjavík Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson is here to tell you about it.

Iceland is still a red country when it comes to COVID-19, with around 200 people diagnosed with the virus yesterday (Monday 22nd). Just over half were in quarantine however, which is a good sign. Read our latest Covid report here.

The Animal Welfare Foundation published a shocking video of so-called blood-mares in Iceland, shaking up the discussion about the industry. Read more of our reporting on this here.

And in politics news, the parliament finally got back together. It hasn’t been active for around 150 days, which is the longest time since 1987. But there are complicated reasons for this, connected to the votes in the northwest of Iceland.

You will notice the sound in the middle of video changes – we had a problem with our mics and didn’t notice until after the recording. Rather than skip a newscast we’ve decided to put this out anyway, but please accept our apologies.