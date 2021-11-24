From Iceland — Dog Park Possibly Built In Klambratún

Dog Park Possibly Built In Klambratún

Published November 24, 2021

Among the proposals that have been submitted by the City of Reykjavík for the district planning of Norðurmýri, Holt and Hlíðar, the city suggests a dog park to be built in Klambratún park. Currently, there is no such park for dogs in the western part of Reykjavík, reports Vísir.

Klambratún has been a popular outdoor park for the residents of Reykjavík for decades. The area includes playgrounds for children and multiple sports fields, and it works as a great place for dog walks. However, it is missing a fenced area where the dogs could roam free.

If the proposal is accepted, this will change. A fenced dog park would be situated near Kjarvalsstaðir, an art museum located inside the area. The dog park would include lawns, paths, streams and a small pond, and the dogs would be able to run around free from the leash.

There are some dog parks in Reykjavík already. The larger ones are all located in the eastern part of the city in Elliðaár. Therefore, such parks should be built in the western part of the city as well.

