COVID Roundup: 147 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Booster Shots Exceed 111,000 People

There were 147 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional 3 at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 77 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

179 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,290 in domestic quarantine and 1,758 in isolation. 19 are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 576.2, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 27.

280,441 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 24th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 111,402 have also received booster shots.

With a decline in daily domestic cases, a decline in hospitalisations, and a marked upswing in booster vaccinations, the 14-day incidence is at least beginning to wane.

Capital area health clinics report that the booster shot drive is now officially underway, and will be held at Laugardalshöll. Those who were first vaccinated in the spring, those aged 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions will be the first to get their booster shots, using the Pfizer vaccine. Furthermore, those aged 16 and older who had their second vaccine shot six months ago or longer may also come to the location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 to 15:00.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.