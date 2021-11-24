From Iceland — Ólafur Arnalds Received Two Grammy Nominations

Photo by Art Bicnick

Icelandic musician Ólafur Arnalds has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, reports RÚV. This is the first time that he has received Grammy nominations.

Two songs from Ólafur Arnalds were nominated, one for the best dance/electronic recording and the other for best arrangement, instruments and vocals. Both songs were made in collaboration with other artists.

The best dance/electronic nomination he got with the song ‘Loom’ that he made with a British electronic musician, Bonobo. The other nomination was for his song ‘The Bottom Line’, which was made in collaboration with a German musician Josin.

Ólafur says that it came as a surprise to be nominated in such distinct categories. However, he is happy to receive these nominations. “It’s great to get nominated, since we spend a lot of time creating and perfecting these details,” he comments.

Although this is Ólafur’s first time receiving Grammy nominations, he has previously been nominated for a BAFTA and an Emmy. He says that nominations like these come with a lot of attention.

The Grammy Awards will be held January 31st in Los Angeles. Ólafur has yet to book a flight to the event.

