From Iceland — 24/7 Flower Vending Machines In Selfoss A Success

A self-service florists—essentially vending machines filled with flowers that are open 24 hours a day—has reportedly been a resounding success in the South Iceland town of Selfoss, Vísir reports.

Tinna Bjarnadóttir opened a florists shop in Selfoss last summer, but decided this autumn that it might relieve some of her workload to set up these vending machines. Moreover, the machines do not just stock flowers but also cakes, candy, flowering pots and other gifts.

She says that while people of all ages visit the vending machines, men are in the majority during the evenings, and at night on the weekends.

“I can probably sort them out sometimes if they’re running a bit late, or not coming home at the right time,” she told reporters. “They can save themselves by visiting the flower machines.”

No word yet on whether more florist vending machines will crop up elsewhere in the country, but given the success of this one, it may be very likely.