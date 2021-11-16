From Iceland — 24/7 Flower Vending Machines In Selfoss A Success

24/7 Flower Vending Machines In Selfoss A Success

Published November 16, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Stöð 2/Screenshot

A self-service florists—essentially vending machines filled with flowers that are open 24 hours a day—has reportedly been a resounding success in the South Iceland town of Selfoss, Vísir reports.

Icelanders give books to their loved ones on Christmas Eve, a charming festive tradition which you can adopt wherever you are in the world. Browse the wonderful Icelandic books in our bookstore, and see what literary joy you might like to spread this Christmas.

Tinna Bjarnadóttir opened a florists shop in Selfoss last summer, but decided this autumn that it might relieve some of her workload to set up these vending machines. Moreover, the machines do not just stock flowers but also cakes, candy, flowering pots and other gifts.

She says that while people of all ages visit the vending machines, men are in the majority during the evenings, and at night on the weekends.

“I can probably sort them out sometimes if they’re running a bit late, or not coming home at the right time,” she told reporters. “They can save themselves by visiting the flower machines.”

No word yet on whether more florist vending machines will crop up elsewhere in the country, but given the success of this one, it may be very likely.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 15th Century Occurs This Friday

Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 15th Century Occurs This Friday

by

News
Large Ice Cave Found Inside Langjökull

Large Ice Cave Found Inside Langjökull

by

News
COVID Roundup: New Record Broken, CDC Puts Iceland In Top Risk Category

COVID Roundup: New Record Broken, CDC Puts Iceland In Top Risk Category

by

News
Bullying Increased At Schools

Bullying Increased At Schools

by

News
Strætó Installs New Payment System Tomorrow

Strætó Installs New Payment System Tomorrow

by

News
Exponential Growth In Vinyl Record Sales

Exponential Growth In Vinyl Record Sales

by

Show Me More!