From Iceland — Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 15th Century Occurs This Friday

Photo by Luisalvaz/Wikimedia Commons

People in Iceland might be lucky enough to experience a lunar eclipse this Friday morning, if the weather allows it, reports Vísir. However, it seems unlikely at the moment, if you look at the weather forecast.

This eclipse will be the longest one since the 15th century, lasting for just over six hours. According to the Astronomy Web, the eclipse begins at 7:19 and will reach its peak at 9:03 in the morning. When the eclipse is at its peak, the moon will be painted red. Approximately 97% of the moon will be overshadowed during the eclipse.

However, according to the Icelandic Met Office, the weather may very well block the view. Sleet and rain are expected in the southern part of the country, and in the north it will snow.

Unlike solar eclipses, it is safe to watch lunar eclipse without any safety equipment. People can even use telescopes to take a closer look of the phenomenon.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth’s shadow blocks the light of the sun, which otherwise reflects off the moon. Therefore, lunar eclipses are only visible during the full moon.