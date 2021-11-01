From Iceland — VIDEO: Meteorite Seen From The Capital Area

Photo by Gunnar Marel Hinriksson

According to Vísir, a meteorite was seen flying through the atmosphere last night just before nine o’clock. Many people in the capital area witnessed the phenomenon.

Join our High Five Club at either the ‘Secret Handshake’ or ‘Elbow Five’ level, and get an e-copy of The Reykjavík Grapevine magazine emailed to you as soon as it comes out. And if you join before Friday November 12th, you can chat with the Grapevine Team on a Zoom call that afternoon!

Gunnar Marel Hinriksson was one of those who managed to capture the occurrence on film, while he was driving towards Reyjavík. He published the video on Youtube.

According to Sævar Helgi Bragason, an astronomy enthusiast who happened to see the video, this meteorite was quite beautiful. Sævar Helgi says that these types of meteorites are usually rather small, approximately the size of a pebble or a berry.

However, they make their way through the atmosphere so fast that the air starts to glow in front of them, as the meteors rush towards the earth and burn up. Sævar Helgi believes that the meteor in question has burned up to particles several tens of kilometers above the ground.