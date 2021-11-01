From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 72 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Two In Intensive Care

Photo by iira116 - Pixabay

There were 72 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 34 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. On Saturday, there were 58 domestic cases, and on Friday, there were 96.

285 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,169 in domestic quarantine and 897 in isolation. 13 are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care. Sadly, one death from complications arising from COVID was also recorded over the weekend. This brings Iceland total death toll from the virus to 33 people.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 282.0, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 24.8.

278,667 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 1st, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 63,685 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.