From Iceland — Beached Whale To Be Buried This Week

Beached Whale To Be Buried This Week

Published November 1, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Andie Sophia Fontaine

The beached fin whale discovered in South Iceland last week will be buried this week, Sunnlenska reports.

Join our High Five Club at either the ‘Secret Handshake’ or ‘Elbow Five’ level, and get an e-copy of The Reykjavík Grapevine magazine emailed to you as soon as it comes out. And if you join before Friday November 12th, you can chat with the Grapevine Team on a Zoom call that afternoon!

Local authorities say this decision was made to give people the chance to observe the whale one last time before its carcass is disappeared. In fact, municipal authorities from Ölfus, nearest to the location of the whale, specifically encouraged people to visit the site, especially as it beached itself at a rather accessible location.

The Grapevine visited the site last Saturday. Dozens of cars were parked at and around the nearby golf course, and families were in attendance, gathered around the whale to take photos or simply inspect the creature.

Of note is that it appears as though someone sawed off some of the whale’s baleen. For what purpose is a mystery.

As reported, there have been 83 whale beaching so far this year over 34 separate occasions. While not uncommon, it is unusual for a whale to beach itself at such an accessible location.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Chief Epidemiologist Drafting New Restrictions For The Border; No Notes Yet On Domestic Front

Chief Epidemiologist Drafting New Restrictions For The Border; No Notes Yet On Domestic Front

by

News
Gov’t Negotiations Still Ongoing, Awaiting Vote Count Committee Decision

Gov’t Negotiations Still Ongoing, Awaiting Vote Count Committee Decision

by

News
COVID Roundup: 72 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Two In Intensive Care

COVID Roundup: 72 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Two In Intensive Care

by

News
VIDEO: Meteorite Seen From The Capital Area

VIDEO: Meteorite Seen From The Capital Area

by

News
The High Five Club: Join Us For The Full Grapevine Experience!

The High Five Club: Join Us For The Full Grapevine Experience!

by

News
83 Whale Beachings In Iceland This Year

83 Whale Beachings In Iceland This Year

by

Show Me More!