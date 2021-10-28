From Iceland — Beached Whale Discovered In South Iceland

Photo by Grétar Ingi Erlendsson

A beached sei whale was discovered near Þorlákshöfn yesterday. Going by the photos posted to Facebook by Grétar Ingi Erlendsson, it does not appear to have been dead for very long.

The sei whale is endangered, with only an estimated 80,000 worldwide as of 2008, and as such are protected from whaling. It is as yet unknown what caused this whale to beach in Iceland, but beached whales of any species are far from uncommon in Iceland.

“The size of the baleen whale in Skötubótinn just outside Þorlákshöfn,” Grétar writes in his Facebook post. “If I’ve googled correctly, this is a sei whale. Sandra Björk has the honour of having found the remains. Although it’s always sad in some way, there’s no denying that it’s a magnificent sight!”

You can check out the full gallery here, or embedded below: