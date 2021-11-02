From Iceland — Icelandair Demands Similar Border Rules As Other Nordic Countries

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

According to Vísir, Icelandair wants vaccinated tourists to able to enter the country without showing a negative COVID-test at the border. New proposals for the pandemic restriction are shown at the end of this week.

The Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has announced that he is currently working on new proposals for the border restrictions. The current regulations state that vaccinated travelers need to present negative test results before entering the country.

The Managing Director of Icelandair’s Sales and Service Division, Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir, says that Icelandair prefers the current rules to be abolished. In most of the other Nordic countries, vaccinated tourists are not required to show a negative COVID-test upon arrival.

“It is important for us and the tourism industry that we have similar rules at the border as the countries around us,” Birna Ósk says. According to her, the current rules affect tourism industry negatively, when entering the country has been made harder than it should be.