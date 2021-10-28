From Iceland — RVK Newscast #142: Halloween In Iceland, The Pagan Style & Unhappy Hunters

Photo by Art Bicnick

COVID-19 is on the rise again, but 96 cases were found yesterday. Icelandic is now officially a red state according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC).

Icelandic ptarmigan hunters are afraid that the government will ban them to hunt ptarmigan this year, which could upend their Christmas tradition. And we go over Halloween, the origin of it and its connection to Icelandic traditions.

This and more in our newscast of the day with Valur Grettisson, Art Bicnick and of course our chief of morale officer, Pollý.

