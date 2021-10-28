From Iceland — Westfjords Selected As Best Region To Visit By Lonely Planet

Westfjords Selected As Best Region To Visit By Lonely Planet

Published October 28, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
John Pearson

Lonely Planet has selected the Westfjords to be at the top of the list of best regions to visit in 2022, reports Vísir. This was stated in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel publication, which consists of ten best countries, regions and cities. The publication was released last night.

Be in with the chance of winning a box of Icelandic candy—and a piece of Geldingadalsgos lava—by signing up for our newsletter here before 1500 Icelandic time on Friday 29th October.

Each year, Lonely Planet’s travel writers, bloggers and other staff members nominate their favorite places for the Best in Travel list. The nominations will then be presented to a jury, which picks ten locations into the list out of all the suggested places. Each selected location is unique, has a specific wow-factor and has contributed to the development of sustainable tourism.

An announcement made by Westfjords Regional Development Office and Business Iceland states that Lonely Planet’s choice will positively influence the tourism industry in the area and in Iceland in general.

According to Díana Jóhannesdóttir from Westfjords Regional Development Office, the region’s tourism development cannot receive greater gift than being recognized in Lonely Planet’s list. “I have often said that the Westfjords have a lot going on when it comes to tourism,” she says.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #142: Halloween In Iceland, The Pagan Style & Unhappy Hunters

RVK Newscast #142: Halloween In Iceland, The Pagan Style & Unhappy Hunters

by

News
96 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Iceland Back In The Red At ECDC

96 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Iceland Back In The Red At ECDC

by

News
Beached Whale Discovered In South Iceland

Beached Whale Discovered In South Iceland

by

News
Authorities Call For Investigation Of Suspected Smuggler Of Reptiles And Tarantulas

Authorities Call For Investigation Of Suspected Smuggler Of Reptiles And Tarantulas

by

News
COVID Roundup: 84 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 13 Hospitalisations

COVID Roundup: 84 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 13 Hospitalisations

by

News
Tesla’s Charging Stations Now All Around The Country

Tesla’s Charging Stations Now All Around The Country

by

Show Me More!