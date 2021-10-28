From Iceland — Westfjords Selected As Best Region To Visit By Lonely Planet

Photo by John Pearson

Lonely Planet has selected the Westfjords to be at the top of the list of best regions to visit in 2022, reports Vísir. This was stated in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel publication, which consists of ten best countries, regions and cities. The publication was released last night.

Each year, Lonely Planet’s travel writers, bloggers and other staff members nominate their favorite places for the Best in Travel list. The nominations will then be presented to a jury, which picks ten locations into the list out of all the suggested places. Each selected location is unique, has a specific wow-factor and has contributed to the development of sustainable tourism.

An announcement made by Westfjords Regional Development Office and Business Iceland states that Lonely Planet’s choice will positively influence the tourism industry in the area and in Iceland in general.

According to Díana Jóhannesdóttir from Westfjords Regional Development Office, the region’s tourism development cannot receive greater gift than being recognized in Lonely Planet’s list. “I have often said that the Westfjords have a lot going on when it comes to tourism,” she says.