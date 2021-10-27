From Iceland — Earthquake Near Hveragerði

Earthquake Near Hveragerði

Published October 27, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

An earthquake measuring 3.3 in magnitude occurred near the town Hveragerði last night at half past one, reports RÚV. The Icelandic Met Office’s measurements show that the tremor happened on a popular hiking trail in Reykjadalur, about four kilometers northwest of Hveragerði, and at a depth of 2.8 kilometres.

Be in with the chance of winning a box of Icelandic candy—and a piece of Geldingadalsgos lava—by signing up for our newsletter here before 1500 Icelandic time on Friday 29th October.

The Icelandic Met Office’s nature conservation specialist, Elísabet Pálmadóttir, clarifies that widespread seismic activity has not been detected yet. The tremor is thought to be an isolated earthquake, which are common in the area.

The Icelandic Met Office has received a number of reports about the earthquake. All of them came from people living in Hveragerði. RÚV was also notified of the tremor by a person from the town.

According to people living in Hveragerði, the earthquake seemed to be unusually prolonged. Although the quake made the shelves tremble, there was no damage to the interior.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Authorities Call For Investigation Of Suspected Smuggler Of Reptiles And Tarantulas

Authorities Call For Investigation Of Suspected Smuggler Of Reptiles And Tarantulas

by

News
COVID Roundup: 84 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 13 Hospitalisations

COVID Roundup: 84 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 13 Hospitalisations

by

News
Tesla’s Charging Stations Now All Around The Country

Tesla’s Charging Stations Now All Around The Country

by

News
Chief Epidemiologist: Iceland May Need To Reconsider Lifting Pandemic Restrictions

Chief Epidemiologist: Iceland May Need To Reconsider Lifting Pandemic Restrictions

by

News
COVID Roundup: 80 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 48 Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 80 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 48 Outside Quarantine

by

News
The Cat Returns—After Four Years

The Cat Returns—After Four Years

by

Show Me More!