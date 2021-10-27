From Iceland — Earthquake Near Hveragerði

Photo by Art Bicnick

An earthquake measuring 3.3 in magnitude occurred near the town Hveragerði last night at half past one, reports RÚV. The Icelandic Met Office’s measurements show that the tremor happened on a popular hiking trail in Reykjadalur, about four kilometers northwest of Hveragerði, and at a depth of 2.8 kilometres.

The Icelandic Met Office’s nature conservation specialist, Elísabet Pálmadóttir, clarifies that widespread seismic activity has not been detected yet. The tremor is thought to be an isolated earthquake, which are common in the area.

The Icelandic Met Office has received a number of reports about the earthquake. All of them came from people living in Hveragerði. RÚV was also notified of the tremor by a person from the town.

According to people living in Hveragerði, the earthquake seemed to be unusually prolonged. Although the quake made the shelves tremble, there was no damage to the interior.