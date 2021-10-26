From Iceland — RVK Newscast #141: FBI Star Witness In Icelandic Custody

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to Reykjavík Grapevine’s newscast! Today, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson comes to you from Öskjuhlíð with his Chief Morale Officer, Pollý, and international man of mystery, cameraman Art Bicnick.

In the news today, Iceland is facing a reckoning after it has transpired that there have been a record number of gang rapes reported this year. There have also already been more reports of sexual assault this year than in 2020. The use of so-called ‘date-rape’ drugs also appears to be on the rise, although the police have not been able to find traces of such drugs in victims in Iceland.

After the lifting of restrictions recently, COVID-19 is once again getting worse. In particular the police force have been badly affected: seven police officers in the city area were diagnosed with COVID-19 and around 200 more are now in quarantine.

Finally, the FBI’s star witness in the Julian Assange case, Siggi the Hacker, is in custody, suspected of embezzling tens of millions of Icelandic krona from Icelandic companies.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.