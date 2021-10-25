From Iceland — First Poll Since Election: Contrasts With Election Results; Election Committee Still Out

Photo by GAS

A new poll from Market and Media Research, conducted from October 12th through 18th, shows some interesting contrasts with the results of the September 25th general elections. Meanwhile, the committee that was tasked with investigating the Northwest District’s mishandling of ballots has yet to reach a conclusion on what the next steps should be.

In most cases, the difference between how a party fared during the election and their percentage of support in this poll was around 1% or less, but there were some more significant differences.

The Independence Party, which won 24.4% of the vote last September, is currently polling at 21.1%. The Pirates, who won 8.6% of the vote, are now polling at 11.7%. Meanwhile, the Centre Party, which won 5.4% of the vote, is now at 3.2%. This may in part be attributed to one of their MPs, Birgir Þórarinsson, leaving the party for the Independence Party barely two weeks after the election.

Meanwhile, coalition talks between the Leftist-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressive Party are still ongoing, with no indications of them nearing an end. Furthermore, RÚV reports that the committee that was tasked with investigating the ballot counting scandal in the Northwest District has still not reached a conclusion.

Diljá Mist Einarsdóttir, who sits on the committee, has said that they are still gathering relevant information about the count. The election committee for that district has already been fined for having left many ballots unsealed after the count, and it also came to light that these ballots were left unattended on at least one occasion.

The only matter of contention left is whether to let the initial count stand, to let the re-count stand, to hold new elections for the Northwest District, or to hold new elections for the entire country. What conclusion the committee will reach still remains to be seen.