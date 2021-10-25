From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 64 Domestic Cases Yesterday, One In Intensive Care

Published October 25, 2021

Pixabay/HelenJank

There were 64 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 35 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. 75 domestic cases were recorded on Saturday, and another 75 on Friday.

298 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,777 in domestic quarantine and 757 in isolation. Seven are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 220.1, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 24.8.

278,276 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of October 22nd, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 61,321 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

