From Iceland — New Café To Be Opened In Skálavík

Photo by Arnar Halldórsson/Vísir

A new café will be opened in Skálavík, reports Vísir. The reason behind opening it is Bolafjall’s viewing platform, which is thought to bring many tourists to the area.

The owners of a deserted farm in Skálavík, Hafþór Gunnarsson and his daughter Guðbjörg Hafþórsdóttir, have decided to renovate the building and establish a new café in it. The farm is a short walk away from the viewing platform on Bolafjall, which is currently under construction and will be opened next summer. “Based on the number of visitors during the platform’s construction, there will be a significant increase in tourism in the west,” Hafþór says.

Hafþór and Guðbjörg think that it’s a great idea to build a café near the tourist attraction. Tourists visiting the viewing platform will see the farm from high up, and the owners hope that it will attract attention to itself. “People are always thinking where they could get a cup of coffee and some donuts,” Guðbjörg says.

The building itself needs to be fixed before the café can open. According to Hafþór, a lot needs to be done. The attempt is to get everything done until next summer, so the café can be opened at the same time as the viewing platform.