From Iceland — Bus Driver Under Investigation After Posting A TikTok While Driving

Published October 21, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

According to Vísir, a bus driver for Strætó recorded a video for social media while driving. The person in question is not allowed to drive while the matter is under investigation.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. People who saw it started to discuss the safety of the travelers inside the bus, and the matter was also brought to Strætó’s attention.

According to the bus company’s Information Officer, Guðmundur Heiðar Helgason, the issue is under investigation at Strætó. “We see this as a complete lack of judgement,” he comments and adds that the driver’s behavior is clearly against the rules. He says it is possible that the driver will be fired.

The matter could also be investigated by the police, as people can be fined 40,000 ISK for using electronic equipment while driving.

