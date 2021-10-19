From Iceland — Kolaportið Gets A Makeover

Photo by Sigurjón Ragnar/Vísir

Kolaportið, once a mix between an indoor flea market and fish shops, has now evolved into a modern marketplace called Hafnarþorp, reports Vísir. It can also be turned into a great event venue, if needed.

Hello dear readers: If you love our YouTube content, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now become a member of our channel and get even more content. To learn more, check out our introduction video here

According to Ívar Trausti Jósafatsson, co-owner of Hafnarþorp, old issues of Kolaportið have been addressed and fixed. Nowadays, the lingering smell of fish is gone, and the place is much neater.

The aim is to turn the place into a marketplace with an event square. The marketplace will consist of restaurants and stalls, where fresh produce from Icelandic farms will be sold. The stalls will all be equipped with wheels and are thus able to be rolled to the backroom, when events are held in Hafnarþorp.

Ívar Trausti reveals that the modern version of Kolaportið has been received well. He says it’s fun to see how doubtful people are at first, but when they see the place, they are positively surprised by the changes.

Until now Hafnarþorp has only been open on weekends, but according to Ívar Trausti, they might open their doors on weekdays in the future as well.