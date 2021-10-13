From Iceland — Reykjavík Grapevine Invites Internship Applications

Photo by John Pearson

If you’ve ever fancied joining The Grapevine Crew now’s your chance, as we’re open again to applications for internships!

The Reykjavík Grapevine is Iceland’s leading English-language publication, covering arts and culture, current affairs, travel and much more. Interns are an integral part of our small team, joining us for a few months at our Reykjavík office and getting involved in all that we do.

As well as our online publishing and social media content, The Reykjavík Grapevine comprises a monthly print magazine, a burgeoning YouTube channel and an online shop. So this is a great opportunity to experience a busy publishing operation which encompases multimedia journalism, magazine production, photography, video content creation, social media and online retail. And cuddling lambs, (subject to availability).

Brittnee Kiner—on the right above, with fellow intern and lamb-cuddler Alina Maurer—completed her programme with us earlier this year. She says: “Interning at the Reykjavík Grapevine was an incredible opportunity to write and work alongside professional journalists. I got the chance to author travel articles, and I co-presented a news video at a volcano while it was erupting! I am so grateful for the chance to pursue my passion in such a positive, encouraging environment.”

Plus, of course, you get to work with Pollý!

We are open to internships which span any or all of our areas of activity, and we invite you to express which ones interest you when you apply. More information and the application form can be found here.