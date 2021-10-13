From Iceland — Skjöldur, The Huge Cat From Reykjanesbær

Skjöldur, The Huge Cat From Reykjanesbær

Published October 13, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
MAGNÚS HLYNUR HREIÐARSSON/Vísir

María Ísrún Hauksdóttir from Reykjanesbær owns a giant cat called Skjöldur. The cat weighs around 12 kilos and is over 1 meter long, reports Vísir.

María Ísrún’s family clearly loves animals, since their house is home to two cats and two dogs. It isn’t strange for families to have pets, but what is unusual about this family’s pets is one of the cats, Skjöldur. It attracts a lot of attention because of its size: it’s larger than the dogs of the family.

Skjöldur’s breed is Maine Coon, which is known to be large. According to María Ísrún, the cat is very shy and introverted, and doesn’t like to go outside of the house.

The coexistence of the family’s dogs and cats is working well, since the breed is said to be fond of dogs. “They all play and cuddle together,” María Ísrún comments.

She adds that sometimes she jokes with visitors that she should charge an entrance fee to her home, since it’s like a small zoo. María Ísrún says that taking care of the pets is like a hobby to her: “Some people go golfing, I have a lot of animals.”

