From Iceland — The Blue Lagoon Is The Environmental Company Of The Year

The Blue Lagoon Is The Environmental Company Of The Year

Published October 7, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Blue Lagoon won an award for being the Environmental Company of the Year at the Environment Day ceremony yesterday. The home delivery service Aha.is also received recognition for this year’s initiative in the field of environmental issues, reports Vísir.

The awards are presented by the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise, The Icelandic Travel Industry Association, Finance Iceland, Fisheries Iceland, the Federation of Icelandic Industries and the Federation of Trade and Services. The award of the Environmental Company of the Year was given to the winner by the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

The Blue Lagoon has carbon neutralized its business since the year 2019 by planting trees and growing algae. The company’s carbon emission accounting and plastic footprint are also monitored, which enables the Blue Lagoon to make operational improvements and reduce the company’s impact on the environment.

In an announcement by the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise, it is stated that the world-famous spa has put an environmental management system to use, and completed the certification process for quality, environment and safety management. It has also received the Blue Flag, a world-renowned ecolabel, in 2013.

