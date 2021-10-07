From Iceland — Seniors Of Akureyri Won Silver In An International Cycling Contest

Photo by LocalFitness/Wikimedia Commons

According to Morgunblaðið, the residents of Hlíð in Akureyri won the silver medal in an international cycling competition between nursing homes called Road Worlds for Seniors. This is the fourth time they participated in the competition.

The competition is run by Norwegian company Monitech and it lasts for four weeks. This year, 240 teams took part in it from 11 countries around the world. The gold medal was won by the residents of a nursing home in Bruyere Villages in Ottawa, Canada, who cycled 14,271 kilometers. The residents of Hlíð ranked second with 11,945 kilometers.

As the Icelandic winter draws in we’re reaching for our comfy traditional lopapeysa sweaters, the beautiful woollen garments which have been keeping Icelanders warm for generations. They’re available for international delivery through our online shop , and ours are hand-knitted right here in Iceland from local wool.

Physiotherapist Ásta Þorsteinsdóttir is pleased with the senior team’s achievement this year. She reveals that the members of the team have improved since last year’s race, where they cycled over 9,000 kilometers. “It was a great result and I’m very proud of the team,” she comments.

Ásta says that the atmosphere at the gym is energetic when the competition is in progress. “It’s incredibly fun to see how it evokes people’s competitive spirit and makes them ride more and more. There was a good team spirit in the group,” she comments.

She also wants to remind everyone of the benefits of exercise. “It increases endurance and flexibility, reduces pain and stiffness and has a good effect on the cardiovascular system. It also improves digestion and sleep.”