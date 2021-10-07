From Iceland — "Ice Church" Appears Off Northeast Coast Of Iceland

“Ice Church” Appears Off Northeast Coast Of Iceland

Published October 7, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Rif Field Station

The Rif Field Station posted some stunning photos of an iceberg on their Facebook page yesterday morning. The accompanying photos bear the caption: “What a view today: the ice church”.

As the Icelandic winter draws in we’re reaching for our comfy traditional lopapeysa sweaters, the beautiful woollen garments which have been keeping Icelanders warm for generations. They’re available for international delivery through our online shop, and ours are hand-knitted right here in Iceland from local wool.

The iceberg in question is located off the coast of Hraunhafnartangi in northeast Iceland.

There have been two iceberg reports in the last week. One of them is stuck to the sea floor, but the other is quite large and floating freely about.

Icebergs are not a common sight in Iceland. When they do appear, they are usually spotted in the northwest, usually after having broken off from Greenland and making their way to Iceland by sea currents.

Because of this, iceberg activity is regularly monitored for the safety of shipping and fishing lanes that might intersect with them.

View the full gallery below, or here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Earthquakes Near Keilir Still Ongoing

Earthquakes Near Keilir Still Ongoing

by

News
Seniors Of Akureyri Won Silver In An International Cycling Contest

Seniors Of Akureyri Won Silver In An International Cycling Contest

by

News
The Blue Lagoon Is The Environmental Company Of The Year

The Blue Lagoon Is The Environmental Company Of The Year

by

News
Electric Scooters, Alcohol And Accidents

Electric Scooters, Alcohol And Accidents

by

News
COVID Roundup: 55 New Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 55 New Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
UNICEF Urges Action On Children’s Mental Health

UNICEF Urges Action On Children’s Mental Health

by

Show Me More!