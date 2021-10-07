From Iceland — "Ice Church" Appears Off Northeast Coast Of Iceland

Photo by Rif Field Station

The Rif Field Station posted some stunning photos of an iceberg on their Facebook page yesterday morning. The accompanying photos bear the caption: “What a view today: the ice church”.

As the Icelandic winter draws in we’re reaching for our comfy traditional lopapeysa sweaters, the beautiful woollen garments which have been keeping Icelanders warm for generations. They’re available for international delivery through our online shop , and ours are hand-knitted right here in Iceland from local wool.

The iceberg in question is located off the coast of Hraunhafnartangi in northeast Iceland.

There have been two iceberg reports in the last week. One of them is stuck to the sea floor, but the other is quite large and floating freely about.

Icebergs are not a common sight in Iceland. When they do appear, they are usually spotted in the northwest, usually after having broken off from Greenland and making their way to Iceland by sea currents.

Because of this, iceberg activity is regularly monitored for the safety of shipping and fishing lanes that might intersect with them.

View the full gallery below, or here.