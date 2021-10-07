From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 55 New Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 55 New Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published October 7, 2021

Words by
Photo by
iira116 - Pixabay

There were 55 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those,166 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. 17 were also unvaccinated.

408 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,987 in domestic quarantine and 386 in isolation. Nine are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 128.7, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.4.

276,522 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 30th, comprising 75% of the nation. 50,626 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Earthquakes Near Keilir Still Ongoing

Earthquakes Near Keilir Still Ongoing

by

News
Seniors Of Akureyri Won Silver In An International Cycling Contest

Seniors Of Akureyri Won Silver In An International Cycling Contest

by

News
The Blue Lagoon Is The Environmental Company Of The Year

The Blue Lagoon Is The Environmental Company Of The Year

by

News
Electric Scooters, Alcohol And Accidents

Electric Scooters, Alcohol And Accidents

by

News
“Ice Church” Appears Off Northeast Coast Of Iceland

“Ice Church” Appears Off Northeast Coast Of Iceland

by

News
UNICEF Urges Action On Children’s Mental Health

UNICEF Urges Action On Children’s Mental Health

by

Show Me More!