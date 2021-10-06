From Iceland — TV Activity Increased Due To Facebook's Technical Failures

TV Activity Increased Due To Facebook’s Technical Failures

Published October 6, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Today Testing/Wikimedia Commons

Television activity increased dramatically when Facebook’s services stopped working a couple of days ago, reports Morgunblaðið.

Last Monday, the social media services owned by Facebook were down due to technical problems. The crash lasted for about six hours, and people were forced to stay away from popular social media sites, such as Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp.

As the Icelandic winter draws in we’re reaching for our comfy traditional lopapeysa sweaters, the beautiful woollen garments which have been keeping Icelanders warm for generations. They’re available for international delivery through our online shop, and ours are hand-knitted right here in Iceland from local wool.

Over 90% of Icelanders use Facebook, so naturally the failure meant that people had to find other ways to spend their time on Monday night. It appears that instead of being on their phones, Icelanders turned to watch the TV.

According to Icelandic telecommunications company, Síminn, the change was notable. Compared to a regular Monday night, the television services increased by 43%. Last Monday’s television viewing rate is comparable to average Sunday evening, when the nation watches TV the most.

“The view was evenly distributed on these main stations and other material. We mainly found it remarkable how much the viewing increased with this one failure at Facebook, it would no doubt have been even more so if, for example, YouTube had been down for a long time,” says Bryndís Þóra Þórðardóttir, Síminn’s product manager.

Luckily, the social media giant’s services are up and running again, so Icelanders can get back to normal.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
UNICEF Urges Action On Children’s Mental Health

UNICEF Urges Action On Children’s Mental Health

by

News
COVID Roundup: 44 New Domestic Cases, 26 Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 44 New Domestic Cases, 26 Outside Quarantine

by

News
US Removes Iceland From The Red List

US Removes Iceland From The Red List

by

News
Election Update: What To Do About The Northwest Ballot Situation?

Election Update: What To Do About The Northwest Ballot Situation?

by

News
Cultural Industry Wages Decreased By 40%

Cultural Industry Wages Decreased By 40%

by

News
Pandora Papers: No Icelandic Politicians, But 8 Icelandic Owners, Reportedly Within

Pandora Papers: No Icelandic Politicians, But 8 Icelandic Owners, Reportedly Within

by

Show Me More!