From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 44 New Domestic Cases, 26 Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 44 New Domestic Cases, 26 Outside Quarantine

Published October 6, 2021

Pixabay/Hvesna

There were 44 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 26 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. 17 were also unvaccinated.

439 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,074 in domestic quarantine and 363 in isolation. Nine are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 123.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.8.

276,522 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 30th, comprising 75% of the nation. 50,626 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

