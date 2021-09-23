From Iceland — Guest Dies At Sky Lagoon

Guest Dies At Sky Lagoon

Published September 23, 2021

Desirai Thompson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Police were called to Sky Lagoon around 18:00 on Tuesday to attend to an unconscious guest. Resuscitation attempts began immediately and the man was transported to Landspítali where he was pronounced dead, Vísir reports. Police are investigating the matter, reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. Foul play is not suspected.

Other guests at the popular spa in Kópavogur emphasised the speed at which police and paramedics arrived to help the man who has been identified as an Icelander in his 30’s.

The alarm was raised when bathers saw the man motionless at the bottom of the lagoon.

Sky Lagoon opened on April 30,  2021 after much anticipation, making it Iceland’s newest geothermal bathing hotspot. It is located at Kársnes Harbour in Kópavogur, 7 kilometres from downtown Reykjavík.

The investigation is in its early stages and police have released no further information at this time.

