From Iceland — Concert For The Environment Tonight

Concert For The Environment Tonight

Published September 23, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Daníel Perez

With voting day coming up this Saturday, a special event will be held tonight to emphasise the importance of the environment in the elections.

Led by SÓLIN (The Icelandic Youth Environmentalist Association’s rating for the 2021 Alþingi parliamentary election), the New Constitution Pub will open at Húrra at 17:30 tonight.

Kicking things off will be a pub quiz, hosted by musician and television personality Villi Naglbítur. At 20:00, the concert begins, featuring the musical stylings of Snorri Helgason, Ondina, Soffía Ósk, Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson, Telma Huld Jóhannesdóttir, Birgir Hansen, Eilíf sjálfsfróun, Supersport!, Gugusar (shown above), Axis Dancehall and Vill.

In addition to SÓLIN, the event is also organised by the Association of Women for a New Constitution, the Constitutional Society, Töfrateymið and the Young Environmentalists. More information available here.

