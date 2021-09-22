From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 35 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 20 Outside Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

35 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Of those, 15 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

7 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with 3 in intensive care. 337 people are in border screening quarantine, with 1,353 people in domestic quarantine, with another 335 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 110.7, while incidence at border screening is now at 6.8.

Be sure to stay informed of the evolving domestic restrictions and border regulations.

While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission. The general public is advised to install the Rakning C-19 app if they have not already done so, and to update it if they already have.

People are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask when distance cannot be ensured, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitiser and get tested if they have any suspicion of infection.

274,497 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 21st. That said, many Icelanders are now going in for a booster shot, in light of the spread of the Delta variant. As of yesterday, 47,367 people have received this additional shot.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

