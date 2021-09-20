From Iceland — Go Walkies With Pollý

Go Walkies With Pollý

Published September 20, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
Photo by
John Pearson

When you visit Reykjavík, come and meet Pollý and the Grapevine crew!

Extra dates for our Walking Tour Of Reykjavík are now scheduled across the coming months. The Grapevine’s Valur and Bjartmar—enthusiastically supported by our canine Chief Morale Officer—will give you the lowdown on all the city sights in a relaxed stroll around town.

But we all know that—really—you’ve just come to meet Pollý!

This could be you… photo by John Pearson

Click here for more information and bookings. Pollý looks forward to you throwing her frisbee, again and again… and again…

Left to right: Bjartmar, some dead guy and Valur – photo by John Pearson

Uh oh, someone’s not paying attention in class… photo by John Pearson

Don’t cry on Valur’s shoulder, he’ll just ignore you… photo by John Pearson

At some point in the tour, Valur usually manages to levitate… which just confuses Bjartmar – photo by John Pearson

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Rumors Of People Deliberately Infecting Themselves With COVID-19

Rumors Of People Deliberately Infecting Themselves With COVID-19

by

News
A Walrus Disappeared From Höfn

A Walrus Disappeared From Höfn

by

News
COVID Roundup: 25 Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 25 Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

by

News
RVK Newscast #131: Action at the Volcano – Unexpected Lava Flow

RVK Newscast #131: Action at the Volcano – Unexpected Lava Flow

by

News
Upper Secondary Schools Opening Student Registration To Multiple Pronouns

Upper Secondary Schools Opening Student Registration To Multiple Pronouns

by

News
Poll: Largest Portion Want Current Government To Continue

Poll: Largest Portion Want Current Government To Continue

by

Show Me More!