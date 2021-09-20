From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 25 Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 25 Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

Published September 20, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Pixabay/HelenJank

There were 25 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 14 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. There were 19 cases on Saturday, and 23 on Friday.

296 are in border screening quarantine, with 992 in domestic quarantine and 309 in isolation. Nine are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 105.5, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.3.

274,175 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 17th, comprising 74% of the nation. 46,674 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

