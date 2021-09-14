From Iceland — The Largest E-Sport Tournament Will Be Held In Iceland

The Largest E-Sport Tournament Will Be Held In Iceland

Published September 14, 2021

According to Vísir, the largest e-sport tournament, the world championships in the League of Legends, will be held in Reykjavík this autumn. Riot Games announced the news earlier this month. The tournament starts on the 5th of October and will last about four weeks.

This is the final season of League of Legends’ professional division, and it will be played in Laugardalshöll. The tournament was originally planned to be held in China, but because of the disease control measures of said country, Riot Games decided to arrange the tournament in Iceland. The mid-season tournament took place in Reykjavík last spring, too.

Live broadcasts from the competition are extremely popular. In 2019, the final match of the World Cup was viewed by around 100 million people worldwide. Pétur Þ. Óskarsson, managing director of Íslandsstofa, says that they expect a lot of interest in the tournament itself as well as in Iceland during the upcoming tournament.

