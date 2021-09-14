From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 29 Domestic Cases Yesterday, New Restriction Relaxations Announced

Photo by Art Bicnick

Following a government meeting held this morning, some new relaxations to domestic restrictions were announced by Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir. They are the following:

The social gathering limit has been raised from 200 people to 500 people. Up to 1,500 may attend events if speed testing is offered. Masks and one-metre distancing will not be required at such events. Restaurants may stay open for an hour longer, i.e. until midnight.

These new relaxations go into effect at midnight tonight. As such, it can be expected that the office pages for domestic restrictions and border regulations will be updated soon.

In other news, there were 29 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 12 were outside quarantine at diagnosis, and 18 were unvaccinated.

432 are in border screening quarantine, with 839 in domestic quarantine and 363 in isolation. Six are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 135.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.3.

269,286 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 14th, comprising 73% of the nation. 43,381 have also received booster shots.

For more information on current domestic restrictions, .

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

