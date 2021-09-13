From Iceland — Trash Cans In Westman Islands Have Gotten A Colourful Look

Photo by Magnús Hlynur Hreiðarsson / Vísir

According to Vísir, the trash cans in Westman Islands have gotten a new look. They have been decorated over this summer, because the people living in the islands wanted them to stand out.

The project was carried out by three of the town’s summer helpers. “The colorful trash cans have attracted a lot of attention”, says one of the workers, Guðný Emilíana Tórshamar.

According to the town’s foreman, Óskar Guðjón Kjartansson, people have been more active in throwing their trash into the bins now that they pop out. “It is the greatest pleasure of this project”, he comments.

Here’s hoping the artwork attracts more people to deposit their rubbish in these bins, rather than on the ground.

