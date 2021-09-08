From Iceland — The Flood At Skaftá River Has Reached Its Peak

Photo by Jóhann K / Vísir

According to Vísir, the flood of the Skaftá river which started in the beginning September has reached its peak and will start to slow down.

The water flow has decreased from 1,500 to 1,000 cubic meters. The water flow along the Ring Road is going 600 cubic meters per second and has remained the same since midnight.

It is assumed that the flood waters have already reached the Sveinstindur mountain. The flood has yet to make its way back to the river channel. After that the flood’s effect on the surroundings can be evaluated.

According to the experts at Icelandic Met Office, the flood hasn’t expanded as much as it did in 2018. Also, the maximum flow of this year’s flood is said to be smaller compared to the flow of the flood that happened three years ago.

Icelandic Met Office’s experts will discuss the future of the flood today at 14:00.

