From Iceland — A Flood Has Started in Skaftá

A Flood Has Started in Skaftá

Published September 1, 2021

Desirai Thompson
Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Jóhann K.

The river Skaftá in Southern Iceland has been seeing changes in recent days indicating a flood has begun.

Electrical conductivity in the river has increased steadily over the past two days, an indication that geothermal factors are involved. The water level has also risen in the past few hours, according to MBL. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, sulphuric smells have also been reported in the vicinity of Skaftá and Hverfisfljót.

Residents and passersby in the area are encouraged to remain diligent and apprise themselves of potential changing conditions in the area. Flooding over the riverbank and across nearby roads is possible in the next few days.

Additionally, the concentration of hydrogen sulphide from glacier runoff to the river is so high that it may damage the mucus membranes of the eyes and respiratory tract. Cracks are also able to quickly form around Vatnajökull at this time. Tourists are therefore encouraged to avoid this area as well as Skaftárjökull, Tungnárjökull and Síðujökull where running water may come to the surface.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Kolbeinn Sigþórsson Releases Statement On Assault He Committed

Kolbeinn Sigþórsson Releases Statement On Assault He Committed

by

News
Data Protection Authority Takes On Plastic Bag Rule

Data Protection Authority Takes On Plastic Bag Rule

by

News
Reykjavík Literary Festival To Take Place September 8th-11th

Reykjavík Literary Festival To Take Place September 8th-11th

by

News
Icelandic Astrophysicist Awarded In US

Icelandic Astrophysicist Awarded In US

by

News
More Under Fire In KSÍ Controversy

More Under Fire In KSÍ Controversy

by

News
COVID Roundup: 67 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 67 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

Show Me More!