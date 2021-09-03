From Iceland — Wildfire Warning In East Iceland

Photo by Tumi-1983/Wikimedia Commons

According to Vísir, East Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management has warned people about light fires outdoors. They have also urged people to be careful when using gas or charcoal grills, and tools that can emit sparks.

East Iceland has been undergoing a drought for the past few weeks, which has increased the possibility of wildfires. East Iceland’s police department has also informed people that water sources have dried up due to the drought.

