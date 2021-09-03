From Iceland — Wildfire Warning In East Iceland

Wildfire Warning In East Iceland

Published September 3, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Tumi-1983/Wikimedia Commons

According to Vísir, East Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management has warned people about light fires outdoors. They have also urged people to be careful when using gas or charcoal grills, and tools that can emit sparks.

East Iceland has been undergoing a drought for the past few weeks, which has increased the possibility of wildfires. East Iceland’s police department has also informed people that water sources have dried up due to the drought.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Streets Of Central Reykjavík Getting A Facelift

Streets Of Central Reykjavík Getting A Facelift

by

News
New Payment System And Possible Penalty Fares At Strætó

New Payment System And Possible Penalty Fares At Strætó

by

News
COVID Roundup: 43 Domestic Cases, Most Of Them Unvaccinated

COVID Roundup: 43 Domestic Cases, Most Of Them Unvaccinated

by

News
Skeifan’s Famous Cat Warming Hearts On Facebook

Skeifan’s Famous Cat Warming Hearts On Facebook

by

News
Iceland To Work With EU On Emissions Targets

Iceland To Work With EU On Emissions Targets

by

News
More Summer Days In Akureyri Than Reykjavík This Year

More Summer Days In Akureyri Than Reykjavík This Year

by

Show Me More!