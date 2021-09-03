From Iceland — Streets Of Central Reykjavík Getting A Facelift

Published September 3, 2021

The streets of central Reykjavík are getting a completely new look according to the City Planning and Transportation Council. Vísir reports that the changes are supposed to have a positive effect on cultural life and shops around the area.

Major changes at the heart of Reykjavík

Considerable changes will occur especially at Skólavörðustígur, which will be transformed into a street park filled with beautiful flowerbeds.

The chairman of the City Planning and Transportation Council, Pawel Bartoszek, explains that “the purpose of these changes is to promote the streets as a walking area”. He also issued an assurance that the changes won’t hurt the accessibility of the streets by cars.

The changes won’t happen overnight. According to Pavel, it might take a few years for the whole plan to be fulfilled.

