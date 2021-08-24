From Iceland — RVK Newscast #126: FOX News Misunderstands Iceland’s Vaccinations & Fourth Wave

Photo by Art Bicnick

First off, in a news report Fox News misunderstood how the fourth wave of COVID-19 developed this summer and how Iceland’s high vaccination rate has actually saved the nation from serious cases of the virus. One person is currently in the hospital after ingesting Ivermectin—and anti-parasitic medication—while having COVID-19. We also discuss the government’s recent decision to welcome 120 refugees from Afghanistan into the country. Finally, air traffic controllers are threatening to strike next week if their demands won’t be met. This and more in our newest newscast.

ALSO — Valur forgot to mention that this newscast was shot at Laugardalshöll, where Icelanders are receiving their vaccinations.

Walking tours of Reykjavík are scheduled in August with Valur and Bjartmar Alexandersson, (co-presenter of The Icelandic Perspective), as your guides. If you want to meet the guys – and Pollý – click this link.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Want to buy an Icelandic wool sweater?

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.