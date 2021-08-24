From Iceland — RVK Newscast #126: FOX News Misunderstands Iceland’s Vaccinations & Fourth Wave


RVK Newscast #126: FOX News Misunderstands Iceland’s Vaccinations & Fourth Wave

Published August 24, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

First off, in a news report Fox News misunderstood how the fourth wave of COVID-19 developed this summer and how Iceland’s high vaccination rate has actually saved the nation from serious cases of the virus. One person is currently in the hospital after ingesting Ivermectin—and anti-parasitic medication—while having COVID-19. We also discuss the government’s recent decision to welcome 120 refugees from Afghanistan into the country. Finally, air traffic controllers are threatening to strike next week if their demands won’t be met. This and more in our newest newscast.

ALSO — Valur forgot to mention that this newscast was shot at Laugardalshöll, where Icelanders are receiving their vaccinations.

Walking tours of Reykjavík are scheduled in August with Valur and Bjartmar Alexandersson, (co-presenter of The Icelandic Perspective), as your guides. If you want to meet the guys – and Pollý – click this link.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer
Want to buy an Icelandic wool sweater?

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Famous Reykjavík Cat Keeps Getting Paid By Strangers

Famous Reykjavík Cat Keeps Getting Paid By Strangers

by

News
Air Traffic Controllers To Strike Next Week

Air Traffic Controllers To Strike Next Week

by

News
Demonstrators Implore Government To Rescue Afghans, Gov’t To Accept 120

Demonstrators Implore Government To Rescue Afghans, Gov’t To Accept 120

by

News
US Air Force Training In Iceland

US Air Force Training In Iceland

by

News
COVID Roundup: 60 New Domestic Cases, 38 Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 60 New Domestic Cases, 38 Outside Quarantine

by

News
Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Brings Her Talent To Battlefield 2042

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Brings Her Talent To Battlefield 2042

by

Show Me More!